Who Is Behind the Judge Who Is Trying Julian Assange? Friday, 18 September 2020

Emma Arbuthnot is the chief judge who conducted the trial for the extradition of Julian Assange in London to the USA, where a 175 year prison sentence awaits him for "espionage," that is, for having published evidence of US war crimes, including videos of civilians' killings in Iraq and Afghanistan , as an investigative journalist. At the trial, assigned to Judge Vanessa Baraitser, every defense request was denied. In 2018, after Sweden's sexual assault charges fell through, Judge Arbuthnot refused to cancel the arrest warrant, so that Assange could not obtain asylum in Ecuador . Arbuthnot rejected the United Nations Working Group's findings on the arbitrary...


