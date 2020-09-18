|
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Fast Times Reunion Was Transcendently Steamy
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
On Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel brought together a slew of stars for a Zoom reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. While there were a million crazy things happening in it—from Morgan Freeman narrating Cameron Crowe’s salacious script to Shia LaBeouf hot-boxing live in his car to really capture Spicoli’s energy—there was only one thing everyone could truly focus on: the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who played Brad and Linda. The once-married couple recreated...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Jennifer Aniston American television and film actress
Exes Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt recreate flirty scene in virtual Fast Times reading
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published
Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Get Steamy in 'Fast Times' Charity Table ReadJennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt got reacquainted in a virtual wet dream, and if you think that's awesome ... wait until you see how Julia Roberts, Sean Penn and..
TMZ.com
Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt reunite for virtual table readThe exes performed a steamy scene together – and some of the other stars couldn't help but giggle.
CBS News
Brad Pitt American actor and film producer
Cameron Crowe American writer and film director
'Almost Famous' stars mark film's 20th anniversary
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:46Published
Jimmy Kimmel American talk show host and comedian
Jimmy Kimmel on hosting the 2020 Emmys, alone: 'I should get all the gift baskets'Jimmy Kimmel is hosting the Emmys for the third time, but this one's definitely not the charm: He'll be alone in Staples Center for a COVID ceremony.
USATODAY.com
Jimmy Kimmel Talks Hosting Virtual 2020 Emmys | THR News
Credit: The Hollywood Reporter Duration: 01:13Published
Amber Riley Honors Naya Rivera In Powerful 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' Tribute
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
Jimmy Kimmel defends Dua Lipa against troll following late night show hosting gig
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:47Published
Zoom Video Communications American video communications company
Add comic book dialogue boxes to your next video call with this amazing gesture-based add-onThe social etiquette surrounding video calls and meetings is still an evolving phenomenon, but a new gesture-activated add-on that works with Zoom, Slack, Skype,..
The Verge
Fred Savage Missing 'Princess Bride' Reunion Unrelated to Politics"The Princess Bride" cast virtually reunited Sunday night, but Fred Savage's face was noticeably missing from the Zoom call, leaving fans wondering if politics..
TMZ.com
New coronavirus map helps parents determine risk level of Halloween activities in their areaCan families go trick-or-treating? Is a Zoom costume party a better idea to celebrate Halloween this year?
USATODAY.com
Zoom’s mobile and desktop apps now support two-factor authenticationIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Zoom is adding support for two-factor authentication (2FA) to its desktop and mobile applications, giving..
The Verge
Morgan Freeman American actor and narrator
Jennifer Aniston plays Brad Pitt's fantasy at 'Fast Times' celebrity table read for charityJennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Julia Roberts and Shia LaBeouf read "Fast Times at Ridgemont High" for charity, and had accessories.
USATODAY.com
Shia LaBeouf American actor and artist
Shia LaBeouf eyed for 'X-Men' reboot
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:42Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this