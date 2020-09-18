Global  
 

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Fast Times Reunion Was Transcendently Steamy

WorldNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s Fast Times Reunion Was Transcendently SteamyOn Thursday night, Jimmy Kimmel brought together a slew of stars for a Zoom reading of Fast Times at Ridgemont High. While there were a million crazy things happening in it—from Morgan Freeman narrating Cameron Crowe’s salacious script to Shia LaBeouf hot-boxing live in his car to really capture Spicoli’s energy—there was only one thing everyone could truly focus on: the reunion of Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston, who played Brad and Linda. The once-married couple recreated...
Video Credit: Digital Spy - Published
News video: fast times at ridgemont high Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston (Core Facebook)

fast times at ridgemont high Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston (Core Facebook) 00:30

 fast times at ridgemont high Brad Pitt Jennifer Aniston (Core Facebook)

