Donald Trump's supervillain ABC town hall made Joe Biden appear almost superhuman

Biden In Trouble With Black Voters



The Biden campaign is in crisis mode. Dozens of Black luminaries sat for a virtual meeting, trying to figure out how the campaign could woo Black male voters. Politico reports that callers urged Biden to deliver a positive message. "It’s not just about anti-Trump but what we’re going to do on our side.” Biden campaign insider Biden is under performing with black male voters. According to recent polling, he is also failing miserably to connect with Latinos.

Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:33 Published now