UK 'now seeing a second wave' of Covid-19

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford which is leading the research into a vaccine for Covid-19.
In view of increasing footfall at Connaught Place, Delhi police carried out cycle patrolling to spread COVID-19 awareness. Assistant Commissioner of Police Connaught Place along with his team cycled to make sure people were maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Delhi Police, in last one week, has filed around 416 challans in Connaught Place area. Challans were issued for violating COVID guidelines.
In its bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is setting up COVID-19 testing camps in rural areas of the union territory. These camps are being set up for ensuring safer testing for the people who can't visit the hospitals due to the threat of the virus. In line with this, the government organised a testing camp in Sheikhpora village in Budgam district where the health officials went door to door to take the samples of locals and provided immediate results. People in large numbers took part in the camp and appreciated the government initiative which they said will further help in controlling the spread of the deadly virus. The testing camp also helps those who travelling plans since the immediate results helps in determining their health status. This COVID-19 testing facility ensures isolating those who found positive and containing the pandemic which continues to trouble the country.
Boris Johnson is warning that a second wave of coronavirus has arrived in the UK, as scientists reported the "widespread growth" of the virus across the...