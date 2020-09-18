Global  
 

UK 'now seeing a second wave' of Covid-19

BBC News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Boris Johnson says he doesn't want another lockdown - but national measures may need to be tightened.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Johnson says second wave of coronavirus ‘inevitable’ in the UK

 Boris Johnson is warning that a second wave of coronavirus has arrived in theUK, as scientists reported the “widespread growth” of the virus across thecountry.

Boris Johnson visits vaccine research lab [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has visited a laboratory at the Jenner Institute in Oxford which is leading the research into a vaccine for Covid-19. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:31Published

Some UK bars to close early amid rising COVID-19 infections

 LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson warned Thursday that authorities will have to impose tougher measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and..
WorldNews

Modern Expects 20 Million COVID Vaccines By End Of 2020 [Video]

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:26Published
Delhi police launches cycle patrolling to spread COVID awareness in Delhi's Connaught Place [Video]

In view of increasing footfall at Connaught Place, Delhi police carried out cycle patrolling to spread COVID-19 awareness. Assistant Commissioner of Police Connaught Place along with his team cycled to make sure people were maintaining social distancing and wearing masks. Delhi Police, in last one week, has filed around 416 challans in Connaught Place area. Challans were issued for violating COVID guidelines.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:41Published
COVID testing camps in Kashmir Valley bolstering fight against pandemic [Video]

In its bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is setting up COVID-19 testing camps in rural areas of the union territory. These camps are being set up for ensuring safer testing for the people who can't visit the hospitals due to the threat of the virus. In line with this, the government organised a testing camp in Sheikhpora village in Budgam district where the health officials went door to door to take the samples of locals and provided immediate results. People in large numbers took part in the camp and appreciated the government initiative which they said will further help in controlling the spread of the deadly virus. The testing camp also helps those who travelling plans since the immediate results helps in determining their health status. This COVID-19 testing facility ensures isolating those who found positive and containing the pandemic which continues to trouble the country.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:32Published

PM: We are now seeing a second wave [Video]

Prime Minister Boris Johnson admits that the country is experiencing a second wave of Coronavirus but says he wants to avoid a second national lockdown. Report by Etemadil. Like us on Facebook at..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 03:50Published
Nicola Sturgeon warns ‘hard decisions’ on restrictions may be needed within days [Video]

Nicola Sturgeon has warned “hard but necessary” decisions may be needed in thecoming days to prevent another national lockdown. The First Minister saidcoronavirus “could get out of our grip..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published
Hancock: 'National lockdown last line of defence' [Video]

Speaking on BBC Breakfast, Health Secretary Matt Hancock says that a nationallockdown is the last line of defence against a potential second wave of thecoronavirus.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:46Published

Trump's Northern Ireland envoy warns Boris Johnson not to create a hard border 'by accident'

 Mick Mulvaney expressed concern that Johnson's plan for Northern Ireland might inadvertently bring back a physical border with the Republic.
Business Insider Also reported by •NYTimes.com

Johnson says second wave of coronavirus ‘inevitable’ in the UK

 Boris Johnson is warning that a second wave of coronavirus has arrived in the UK, as scientists reported the “widespread growth” of the virus across the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC NewsDaily Record

UK welcomes prospect of Japan joining 'Five Eyes' intel nations

UK welcomes prospect of Japan joining 'Five Eyes' intel nations London (AFP) Sept 16, 2020 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday, fresh from sealing a trade pact with Japan, welcomed the possibility of Asia's...
Space Daily


