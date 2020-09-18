UK 'now seeing a second wave' of Covid-19

COVID testing camps in Kashmir Valley bolstering fight against pandemic



In its bid to contain the coronavirus pandemic in the Kashmir valley, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is setting up COVID-19 testing camps in rural areas of the union territory. These camps are being set up for ensuring safer testing for the people who can't visit the hospitals due to the threat of the virus. In line with this, the government organised a testing camp in Sheikhpora village in Budgam district where the health officials went door to door to take the samples of locals and provided immediate results. People in large numbers took part in the camp and appreciated the government initiative which they said will further help in controlling the spread of the deadly virus. The testing camp also helps those who travelling plans since the immediate results helps in determining their health status. This COVID-19 testing facility ensures isolating those who found positive and containing the pandemic which continues to trouble the country.

Credit: ANI Duration: 03:32 Published now