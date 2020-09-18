Global  
 

Antetokounmpo earns second successive MVP award

BBC News Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is named NBA Most Valuable Player for the second successive season.
Giannis Antetokounmpo

Giannis Antetokounmpo wins second straight MVP award

 The 25-year-old forward, who also won Defensive Player of the Year, averaged career-highs of 29.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per game.
CBS News

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo is NBA Most Valuable Player for second straight season

 Giannis Antetokounmpo's two MVP awards make him the 14th player in NBA history to earn the league's top individual regular-season honor multiple times
USATODAY.com

Miami Heat take down top seed Milwaukee Bucks to advance to NBA Eastern Conference final

 The Miami Heat eliminated the Bucks with a 103-94 victory in Game 5 on Tuesday, as Milwaukee played without star Giannis Antetokounmpo.
USATODAY.com

Milwaukee Bucks

Green-haired doctor goes wild at virtual NBA game

 At Children's Wisconsin, Dr. David Margolis' patients dye his hair green before Milwaukee Bucks games. That tradition hasn't stopped even when in-person..
USATODAY.com

Heat into Eastern final, as James sets record in Lakers win

 The Miami Heat reach the Eastern Conference final while LeBron James sets a new record as the Los Angeles Lakers beat the Milwaukee Bucks.
BBC News

NBA Most Valuable Player Award

