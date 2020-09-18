|
Puerto Rico getting $13B to rebuild Maria-devastated power grid
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
WASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Friday that it would release nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help the island rebuild its electrical grid and repair schools from the devastation of Hurricane Maria three years earlier amid criticism that the assistance was overdue and being released now only for political purposes. The grant comes as President Donald Trump, who has balked at providing assistance to the island territory, and former Vice President Joe Biden court voters in Florida, home to a large population of people from Puerto Rico —...
