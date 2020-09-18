Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Puerto Rico getting $13B to rebuild Maria-devastated power grid

WorldNews Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Puerto Rico getting $13B to rebuild Maria-devastated power gridWASHINGTON — The Trump administration announced Friday that it would release nearly $13 billion in aid to Puerto Rico to help the island rebuild its electrical grid and repair schools from the devastation of Hurricane Maria three years earlier amid criticism that the assistance was overdue and being released now only for political purposes. The grant comes as President Donald Trump, who has balked at providing assistance to the island territory, and former Vice President Joe Biden court voters in Florida, home to a large population of people from Puerto Rico —...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Puerto Rico Puerto Rico Island of the Greater Antilles in the Caribbean

AP Top Stories September 16 A

 Here's the latest for Wednesday September 16th: Hurricane Sally drenches Gulf Coast; Dirty air from fires could take weeks to clear; Trump denies downplaying..
USATODAY.com

Biden, in First Florida Trip as Nominee, Aims to Shore Up Latino Support

 The former vice president sought to engage a broad range of voters with stops in Tampa and Kissimmee, speaking at a veterans event and unveiling a plan to..
NYTimes.com

245 lawsuits and 50 days to go: How the 2020 campaign is also being waged in the courts

 At least 245 coronavirus election cases have been filed in 45 states, D.C. and Puerto Rico as of August 31, according to a tally by Justin Levitt, a Loyola Law..
CBS News
Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms [Video]

Oh Boy, It's A Two-Fer: US Gulf Coast Target Of Two Tropical Storms

Amid the stormy weather of the political landscape, Gulf Coast residents need to pay close attention to the actual weather in the coming days. That's because not one, but two tropical systems could make landfall in the coming days. CNN reports the first system to watch out for is Tropical Storm Laura, which is currently making its way over Puerto Rico. It's expected to move northwest toward Hispaniola and Cuba over the next few days.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:41Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

'In many cases I do' - Trump claims to know better than experts [Video]

'In many cases I do' - Trump claims to know better than experts

When asked by a reporter on Friday whether he thinks he knows better than his experts, President Trump responded, "In many cases I do."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:57Published

Trump says all Americans will have coronavirus vaccine by April, at odds with CDC timeline

 Trump's assessment differs from the one offered by CDC director Robert Redfield, who said a vaccine could be available by late spring or next summer.
USATODAY.com

CDC says asymptomatic people should get tested for COVID-19 after all

 Photo by Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said today that individuals who don’t..
The Verge

Tracking Covid-19 Live Updates: Global Coverage

 Israel becomes one of the few countries to impose a second nationwide lockdown. In the U.S., Joe Biden tries to focus the campaign on President Trump’s virus..
NYTimes.com

Hurricane Maria Hurricane Maria Category 5 Atlantic hurricane in 2017

Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters [Video]

Biden makes a pitch to Florida Hispanic voters

Democrat Joe Biden courted Hispanic voters on Tuesday on his first campaign visit of the year to Florida, saying President Donald Trump had let them down with his divisive immigration policies and a disastrous response to the coronavirus pandemic. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:12Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden 47th Vice President of the United States, 2020 Democratic presidential nominee

Biden makes push for voters on National Black Voter Day

 DETROIT (AP) — Joe Biden's campaign unveiled a series of nationwide digital events Friday targeting Black voters in swing states — a strategic move by the..
WorldNews

Biden receives first classified intelligence briefing

 Biden received a classified briefing led by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.
CBS News

Donald Trump's supervillain ABC town hall made Joe Biden appear almost superhuman

 Trump can't afford to talk about the country's biggest problems because he is primary responsible for them.
USATODAY.com

Florida Florida State in the southeastern United States

Experts fear voter signature verification issues could affect outcome of Florida's election [Video]

Experts fear voter signature verification issues could affect outcome of Florida's election

Experts fear voter signature verification issues could affect outcome of Florida's election

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 06:43Published

Florida community stunned by Hurricane Sally's strength: 'No one thought it would be like this'

 A community of residents, living on boats, in condos or stilted homes, were taken by surprise when Hurricane Sally blew through as a Category 2 storm.
 
USATODAY.com
Hurricane Sally: Rescuers try to reach survivors in Florida and Alabama [Video]

Hurricane Sally: Rescuers try to reach survivors in Florida and Alabama

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:15Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this