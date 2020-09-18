|
Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders as football coach
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Two-sport athlete, on-air analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is expected to be named the next Jackson State football coach.
