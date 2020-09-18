Global  
 

Jackson State expected to hire Deion Sanders as football coach

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020
Two-sport athlete, on-air analyst and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders is expected to be named the next Jackson State football coach.
 Yes, the name Deion Sanders has been hovering all around Jackson State to be their next head football coach. But JSU Offensive Coordinator TC Taylor is the interim head coach and he is also a viable candidate. He spoke not too long ago about doing what he needs to do in order to keep the team ready...

The unfortunate new normal for the 2020 football season is canceled or postponed games due to COVID-19 and quarantines. MRA and Jackson Prep are fine but their opponents are not. Now the local MAIS are..

