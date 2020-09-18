Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Wide receiver Robert Woods, Los Angeles Rams agree to four-year contract extension

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
The Los Angeles Rams continue to lock their key players into long-term deals, with Robert Woods the latest to agree to a contract extension.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: KC firms design SoFi Stadium

KC firms design SoFi Stadium 01:53

 Two Kansas City firms had a hand in bringing Los Angeles' new SoFi Stadium to life.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Rams Los Angeles Rams National Football League franchise in Los Angeles, California

Cowboys stumble in Mike McCarthy's debut, fall to Rams in SoFi Stadium opener

 The Dallas Cowboys couldn't find a comfort zone on either offense or defense in Mike McCarthy's first game as coach, a loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
USATODAY.com

New $5 billion SoFi Stadium, home of the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, is a site to see

 When the Los Angeles Rams play the Cowboys Sunday night, the spotlight will be on SoFi Stadium, the new, $5 billion home of the Rams and Chargers.
USATODAY.com
Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium [Video]

Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium

Los Angeles ready to debut new $5 billion NFL stadium that will serve as home to Chargers and Rams

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 00:55Published

In CA: Wildfires continue and the air quality suffers

 Officials say thick, smoky skies in Southern California are likely to remain for days. Plus: Gender reveal blamed for El Dorado fire, the L.A. Rams will play in..
USATODAY.com

Robert Woods (wide receiver, born 1992) Robert Woods (wide receiver, born 1992) American football wide receiver

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East [Video]

NFL Picks Week 1: NFC East

CBS DFW sports anchor Bill Jones looks at NFL Week 1 matchups in the NFC East, as Dallas Cowboys open up against the Los Angeles Rams, and the Philadelphia Eagles head to Washington. Katie Johnston..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 04:14Published
DeAndre Hopkins and Cardinals Agree to 2-Year, $54.5M Contract Extension [Video]

DeAndre Hopkins and Cardinals Agree to 2-Year, $54.5M Contract Extension

The team announced the wide receiver's two-year extension on Tuesday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:06Published
Artwork Stolen From LA Gallery 25 Years Ago Recovered By LAPD Detectives In Pennsylvania Museum [Video]

Artwork Stolen From LA Gallery 25 Years Ago Recovered By LAPD Detectives In Pennsylvania Museum

Detectives from the Los Angeles Police Department's Commercial Crimes Division have recovered one of four high-value paintings stolen from a Los Angeles art gallery 25 years ago, authorities announced..

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:39Published

Tweets about this