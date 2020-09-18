|
Somalia Names New PM, Revises Election Plan
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Appointment of Mohamed Hussein Roble follows president’s concession on direct elections
Related news from verified sources
Somalia: New PM Named, Election Plan Revised
By Mohamed Olad Hassan
Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed on Thursday appointed a political newcomer to become prime minister, nearly two months...
Eurasia Review
