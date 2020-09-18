Global  
 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died at age 87

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020
Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader GInsburg has died at age 87. Ginsburg is most noted for her lifelong fight for equality for women.
News video: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dies At 87 00:33

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday at her home in Washington, the court says. She was 87.Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court says.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead at 87

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the backbone and soul of the liberal wing of the Supreme Court and an iconic American figure has died. Ruth died Friday from complications..
US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

 US Supreme Court Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, aged 87, after suffering from pancreatic cancer
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering Following Medical Procedure [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering Following Medical Procedure

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably in the hospital following a medical procedure. According to CNN, the procedure was done to replace a bile duct stent that was originally placed last year. The minimally invasive non-surgical procedure was confirmed by the Supreme Court in a statement released Wednesday. Bader Ginsburg's hospitalization comes less than two weeks after she announced her cancer had returned. Chief Justice Ginsburg is 87-years-old.

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

