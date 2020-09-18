|
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died at age 87
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court justice Ruth Bader GInsburg has died at age 87. Ginsburg is most noted for her lifelong fight for equality for women.
