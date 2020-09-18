Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the oldest justice on the U.S. Supreme Court, has died at age 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Recovering Following Medical Procedure



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is resting comfortably in the hospital following a medical procedure. According to CNN, the procedure was done to replace a bile duct stent that was originally placed last year. The minimally invasive non-surgical procedure was confirmed by the Supreme Court in a statement released Wednesday. Bader Ginsburg's hospitalization comes less than two weeks after she announced her cancer had returned. Chief Justice Ginsburg is 87-years-old.

