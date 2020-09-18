Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies, setting up nomination fight

USATODAY.com Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Virtually nothing motivates liberals and conservatives in America's culture wars more than a Supreme Court vacancy, particularly in an election year.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: 41 Action News - Published
News video: Justice Ginsburg's death 'devastating,' KC historian says

Justice Ginsburg's death 'devastating,' KC historian says 02:27

 The news of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death hit hard for many people in the metro.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice

Trump vows to nominate female judge [Video]

Trump vows to nominate female judge

Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the SupremeCourt seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Taking thestage at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat”, the presidentsaid he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:09Published

CBS Weekend News, September 19, 2020

 Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; New high-tech ship departs Plymouth harbor on 400th Mayflower anniversary
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'

 US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political..
New Zealand Herald

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election

 This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News

Supreme Court of the United States Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States

The senators to watch during Supreme Court nomination fight

 The fate of the next Supreme Court nominee, yet unnamed, rests with a narrowly divided Senate with weeks before the presidential election. Here are some of the..
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

San Diego vigil to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

San Diego vigil to remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The vigil was held one day after the Supreme Court Justice passed away.

Credit: ABC 10 News | San Diego     Duration: 02:12Published
Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Sacramento [Video]

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Sacramento

A vigil for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in her Washington home Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, was held in Sacramento on Saturday evening.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:03Published
Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Davis [Video]

Vigils For Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Held In Davis

A vigil for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in her Washington home Friday at 87 due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, was held in Davis on Saturday evening.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 00:47Published

Related news from verified sources

Catholic Amy Coney Barrett front-runner as Trump signals Supreme Court nomination plans

 CNA Staff, Sep 19, 2020 / 10:00 am (CNA).- President Donald Trump on Saturday signaled he would soon nominate a potential replacement to the late Supreme Court...
CNA

Abortion a key issue in Supreme Court nomination process

 CNA Staff, Sep 19, 2020 / 12:08 pm (CNA).- As speculation mounts over who President Donald Trump will nominate as the next Supreme Court Justice, pro-life and...
CNA

Live Updates: Supreme Court nomination fight heats up after Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death

 The fight to fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court is heating up as President Trump called on Republicans' "obligation" to take...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this