|
Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The Supreme Court Justice's career in pictures
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg took her oath of office on August 10, 1993. Here are some key moments throughout her career.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political..
New Zealand Herald
Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seatSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News
Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential electionThis Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News
Honoring the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader GinsburgSupreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped our nation's legal system. She was known for her dissents in cases involving abortion, civil rights, voting..
CBS News
Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly falseSens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this