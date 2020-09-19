Global  
 

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: The Supreme Court Justice's career in pictures

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg took her oath of office on August 10, 1993. Here are some key moments throughout her career.
Video Credit: CBS4 Miami - Published
News video: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court Justice, Dies At Age 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court Justice, Dies At Age 87 07:42

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the longest serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and a strong liberal voice on issues dividing the nation, has died, the Supreme Court said on Friday. She was 87.

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'

 US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political..
New Zealand Herald

Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seat

 Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News

Supreme Court vacancy shakes up presidential election

 This Saturday, President Trump continued his campaign trail with a rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, as voters anxiously speculated who he might pick to..
CBS News

Honoring the life and legacy of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg shaped our nation's legal system. She was known for her dissents in cases involving abortion, civil rights, voting..
CBS News

Fact check: Post declaring 4 GOP senators' views on filling Supreme Court opening is partly false

 Sens. Mitt Romney and Chuck Grassley haven't publicly stated how they feel about a pre-January vote on a Ruth Bader Ginsburg replacement.
USATODAY.com

President Trump: Will Put Forth Female Nominee For Supreme Court Next Week [Video]

President Trump: Will Put Forth Female Nominee For Supreme Court Next Week

At a North Carolina rally on Saturday, President Trump said, "I will be putting forth a nominee next week. It will be a woman." WBZ-TV's Jim Smith reports.

Credit: WBZ CBS Boston     Duration: 01:45Published
Political Battle Heats Up Over Replacement For Justice Ginsburg [Video]

Political Battle Heats Up Over Replacement For Justice Ginsburg

A day after the death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a political battle is shaping up over who will name her replacement. CBS News’ Natalie Brand reports from Washington.

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:46Published
Deaths of Ruth Bader Ginsburg sparks response on how soon she'll be succeeded [Video]

Deaths of Ruth Bader Ginsburg sparks response on how soon she'll be succeeded

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was known for her pro-choice stance, pertinent to women's rights and pregnancy, but her passing provokes questions of which successor is to fill her seat, and..

Credit: WFFTPublished

Canada: Supreme Court Of Canada Clarifies Test For Anti-SLAPP Motions - Rogers Partners LLP

 The Supreme Court of Canada has released two decisions interpreting the test on a motion to dismiss under s. 137.1 of the Courts of Justice Act, known as the...
Mondaq Also reported by •CNAMid-Day

Supreme Court drapes black cloth over Ginsburg's seat: photos

 A black drape was hung over the entrance of the Supreme Court building in Washingon on Saturday, in tribute to Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died...
FOXNews.com Also reported by •NYTimes.comMashableMid-Day

New Zealand Herald Also reported by •The AgeNYTimes.comVOA NewsCNAMashable

