'A tireless champion of justice': US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of cancer on Friday evening, reportedly said it was her "most fervent wish" that she not be replaced until a new president is installed.
The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will start its new term next month the way it ended the last one, with arguments by telephone because of the coronavirus...
Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court Justice who was a champion of gender equality, has sadly passed away at the age of 87. The Supreme Court announced that...
