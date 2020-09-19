Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'A tireless champion of justice': US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies of cancer

SBS Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died of cancer on Friday evening, reportedly said it was her "most fervent wish" that she not be replaced until a new president is installed.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ABC Action News - Published
News video: Special Report: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Special Report: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 23:33

 Special Report: Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Dead [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Is Dead

CNN is reporting that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died. The court announced that she passed due to complications of metastatic pancreas cancer. She was 87 years old. Ginsburg was..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:48Published
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Women's Rights, Has Died At 87 [Video]

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Champion Of Women's Rights, Has Died At 87

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the longest serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and a strong liberal voice on issues dividing the nation, has died, the Supreme Court said on Friday. She was 87.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento     Duration: 02:02Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Look Back [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg: A Look Back

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the longest serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and a strong liberal voice on issues dividing the nation, has died. Nikole Killion looks back at an historic life and legacy...

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 04:14Published

Related news from verified sources

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, US Supreme Court Justice, Dies At Age 87

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the longest serving woman on the U.S. Supreme Court and a strong liberal voice on issues dividing the nation, has died, the Supreme Court...
cbs4.com

Supreme Court to Stick With Arguments via Telephone, for Now

 The Supreme Court said Wednesday it will start its new term next month the way it ended the last one, with arguments by telephone because of the coronavirus...
Newsmax Also reported by •Deutsche WelleE! OnlineCBC.caCTV NewsMashable

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Has Died at 87, Granddaughter Reveals Her Final Wish

 Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court Justice who was a champion of gender equality, has sadly passed away at the age of 87. The Supreme Court announced that...
Just Jared Also reported by •E! OnlineCTV NewsMashableNewsmaxMediaiteNPR

Tweets about this

myglobalpac

D Flood RT @kylegriffin1: Roberts: "Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature. We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Toda… 7 seconds ago

fox6now

FOX6 News "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a t… https://t.co/U6LWh1eHW7 38 seconds ago

tweetogram

Tweetogram RT @CourthouseNews: "Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her — a tirel… 48 seconds ago

LillianEHarris2

Lillian E Harrison RT @IndivisibleTeam: Ruth Bader Ginsburg was an icon. She forever changed our country with her tireless advocacy for women's rights and gen… 50 seconds ago

vanhootl

LoriVan🇺🇸💝🌊 "We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn but with confidence that future generation… https://t.co/q8JqsNDP6L 1 minute ago

viki_gerova

Viki G RT @SBSNews: Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the US Supreme Court Justice who established herself as a trailblazer for women's rights and gender equal… 1 minute ago

marietta_arce

Marietta Arce RT @axios: Lawmakers and other leading figures are paying tribute to Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died tonight at age 87.… 1 minute ago

VzkMp

뫂🌵 RT @Variety: "Our Nation has lost a jurist of historic stature... Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember… 2 minutes ago