|
As it mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Washington turns toward messy process of filling vacancy
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Even as it mourned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, officials in Washington began contemplating her replacement on the court.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court this weekThe late justice will also lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
CBS News
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court for two days this weekGinsburg, 87, died late Friday on the even of Rosh Hashanah following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
USATODAY.com
President Trump Suggests RBG's Dying Wish Made Up by DemocratsPresident Trump's suggesting Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish to not be replaced until after the election isn't real, but rather a political ploy whipped up by..
TMZ.com
Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her own wordsAs the country continues to remember the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “CBS This Morning” reflects on some of her most..
CBS News
How Ruth Bader Ginsburg became an unlikely pop culture hero in her 80sVladimir Duthiers shares how Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become a "notorious" cultural icon and, how her legacy and work continue to inspire young women.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this