As it mourns Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Washington turns toward messy process of filling vacancy

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Even as it mourned the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, officials in Washington began contemplating her replacement on the court.
News video: New York: Mourners chant and sing at candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington Square Park

New York: Mourners chant and sing at candlelight vigil for Ruth Bader Ginsburg in Washington Square Park 04:03

 Scores of mourners held a candlelight vigil in Washington Square Park in New York on Saturday (September 19th) one day after the death of United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court this week

 The late justice will also lie in state in the U.S. Capitol on Friday.
CBS News

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to lie in repose at Supreme Court for two days this week

 Ginsburg, 87, died late Friday on the even of Rosh Hashanah following a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
USATODAY.com

President Trump Suggests RBG's Dying Wish Made Up by Democrats

 President Trump's suggesting Ruth Bader Ginsburg's dying wish to not be replaced until after the election isn't real, but rather a political ploy whipped up by..
TMZ.com

Ruth Bader Ginsburg in her own words

 As the country continues to remember the life and career of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, “CBS This Morning” reflects on some of her most..
CBS News

How Ruth Bader Ginsburg became an unlikely pop culture hero in her 80s

 Vladimir Duthiers shares how Ruth Bader Ginsburg has become a "notorious" cultural icon and, how her legacy and work continue to inspire young women.
CBS News

Sen. Chris Coons Says Republicans Should Wait To Fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Supreme Court Seat [Video]

Coons says Republicans will be hypocrites if they move the process forward.

Biden's False Claims [Video]

CNN reports Joe Biden made false claims in a Sunday speech. In the speech, Biden urged Senate Republicans to let the winner of the presidential election fill the new Supreme Court vacancy. CNN..

New report puts Florida judge on shortlist of Supreme Court nominees [Video]

A South Florida judge is reported to be among the shortlist of nominees to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat. Story: https://bit.ly/3iTeO0O

Ruth Bader Ginsburg: How her death could affect the balance of power in the US supreme court

 On September 18, US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of pancreatic cancer. She was 87 years old and was only the second woman appointed to the court....
IndiaTimes

One of Trump’s top picks to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg has close links to ‘one of the most extreme’ anti-LGBT+ hate groups in America

 Allison Jones Rushing, one of Donald Trump’s top picks to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg on the US Supreme Court, has worrying links to an anti-LGBT+ hate group....
PinkNews

Looking back at the life and legacy of pioneering Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg championed women's rights and advocated for women in all industries. Chief legal correspondent Jan Crawford reports.
