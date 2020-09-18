|
Coronavirus: what Israel's second lockdown feels like
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Two Jerusalem residents give their thoughts to the BBC from Israel, the first country to reimpose a nationwise lockdown.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Israel Country in Western Asia
Coronavirus pandemic: Second nationwide virus lockdown goes into force in Israel
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 02:57Published
Israelis protest against second virus lockdownShares Hundreds of Israelis protested in Tel Aviv late Thursday against a second nationwide lockdown, the first such move in the world to tackle a renewed spike..
WorldNews
President Trump Brokers Middle East Peace and ProsperityIn-page image(s) Body New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman observed in a column he wrote in 1996 that “no two countries that both have a McDonald’s have..
WorldNews
Jerusalem Holy city of the Abrahamic religions
Qatar Is Pro-Iran and Anti-Gulf ArabThe Arab world is far less divided today than it has been in recent years, and is moving in a positive direction toward conciliation and unity. Just one Arab..
WorldNews
Wars and peace: Israeli ties with the Arab worldJERUSALEM: Israel, which on Tuesday is set to sign accords to normalise ties with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, has had a turbulent history with the Arab..
WorldNews
Trump's Mideast deals tout 'peace' where there was never warJERUSALEM (AP) — For the first time in more than a quarter-century, a U.S. president will host a signing ceremony between Israelis and Arabs at the White..
WorldNews
Netanyahu announces second nationwide lockdown as cases surge in IsraelJerusalem: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced a new countrywide lockdown will be imposed amid a stubborn surge in coronavirus cases,..
WorldNews
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this