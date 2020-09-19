Global  
 

McConnell vows Trump’s Supreme Court nominee will get a Senate vote

Washington Post Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Published
News video: Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate

Majority Leader McConnell Says A Trump Supreme Court Nominee Will Receive Vote By Full Senate 02:05

 CBS13 Political Analyst Gary Dietrich talks about the implications Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death has on the Supreme Court.

