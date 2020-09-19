|
Los Angeles Lakers run away from Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of Western Conference finals
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Anthony Davis led the way as the Los Angeles Lakers handled the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team
Lakers beat Nuggets in Western Conference final openerThe Los Angeles Lakers comfortably beat the Denver Nuggets 126-114 to go 1-0 up in the NBA Western Conference final in Florida.
BBC News
Denver Nuggets balance frustration with officiating and their own play in Game 1 loss to Los Angeles LakersFoul trouble, an inability to contain Anthony Davis leave Denver Nuggets frustrated with Game 1 performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.
USATODAY.com
LA County Sheriff asks LeBron James to match $175,000 reward to help find shooterLos Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva requested Lakers star LeBron James match the $175,000 reward in the shooting that injured two deputies.
USATODAY.com
Pau Gasol Names Newborn After Kobe's Daughter, GiannaKobe Bryant's former teammate, Pau Gasol, just paid perhaps the greatest tribute to him and his late daughter, Gianna Bryant, by bestowing her name onto his own..
TMZ.com
Denver Nuggets Professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado
Nuggets complete comeback against Clippers and make NBA historyThe Denver Nuggets reach the Western Conference final and become the first NBA side to come from 3-1 down twice in the same play-offs.
BBC News
Nuggets stun Clippers, make NBA history in completing another 3-1 series comebackIn taking Game 7 against the Clippers, the Nuggets became the first team in NBA history to come back from 3-1 down twice in one postseason.
USATODAY.com
Anthony Davis American basketball player
Western Conference (NBA) Conference of the National Basketball Association
Denver force game seven again after fightback to beat ClippersThe Denver Nuggets fight back to force a decisive game seven against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference.
BBC News
James leads Lakers to first NBA conference final in 10 yearsThe Los Angeles Lakers seal a 4-1 series win over the Houston Rockets to reach their first Western Conference final for 10 years.
BBC News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this