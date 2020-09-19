Global  
 

Los Angeles Lakers run away from Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of Western Conference finals

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Anthony Davis led the way as the Los Angeles Lakers handled the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals.
Video Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate - Published
News video: Skip Bayless: Lakers will need to take the Nuggets far more seriously than the Clippers did | UNDISPUTED

Skip Bayless: Lakers will need to take the Nuggets far more seriously than the Clippers did | UNDISPUTED 04:19

 The Los Angeles Lakers will now face the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference Finals after the Clippers gave up a 3-1 series lead to Denver. LeBron James and Anthony Davis will now have to focus on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray after a majority assumed that it would be an all-LA matchup against...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Los Angeles Lakers Los Angeles Lakers American professional basketball team

Lakers beat Nuggets in Western Conference final opener

 The Los Angeles Lakers comfortably beat the Denver Nuggets 126-114 to go 1-0 up in the NBA Western Conference final in Florida.
BBC News

Denver Nuggets balance frustration with officiating and their own play in Game 1 loss to Los Angeles Lakers

 Foul trouble, an inability to contain Anthony Davis leave Denver Nuggets frustrated with Game 1 performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.
USATODAY.com

LA County Sheriff asks LeBron James to match $175,000 reward to help find shooter

 Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva requested Lakers star LeBron James match the $175,000 reward in the shooting that injured two deputies.
USATODAY.com

Pau Gasol Names Newborn After Kobe's Daughter, Gianna

 Kobe Bryant's former teammate, Pau Gasol, just paid perhaps the greatest tribute to him and his late daughter, Gianna Bryant, by bestowing her name onto his own..
TMZ.com

Denver Nuggets Denver Nuggets Professional basketball team based in Denver, Colorado

Nuggets complete comeback against Clippers and make NBA history

 The Denver Nuggets reach the Western Conference final and become the first NBA side to come from 3-1 down twice in the same play-offs.
BBC News

Nuggets stun Clippers, make NBA history in completing another 3-1 series comeback

 In taking Game 7 against the Clippers, the Nuggets became the first team in NBA history to come back from 3-1 down twice in one postseason.
USATODAY.com

Anthony Davis Anthony Davis American basketball player


Western Conference (NBA) Western Conference (NBA) Conference of the National Basketball Association

Denver force game seven again after fightback to beat Clippers

 The Denver Nuggets fight back to force a decisive game seven against the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference.
BBC News

James leads Lakers to first NBA conference final in 10 years

 The Los Angeles Lakers seal a 4-1 series win over the Houston Rockets to reach their first Western Conference final for 10 years.
BBC News

