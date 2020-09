Kansas City, nation react to Ruth Bader Ginsburg's death



Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a longtime member of the United States Supreme Court, has died at the age of 87, the court confirmed in a statement. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 09:34 Published 57 minutes ago

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At Age 87



Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died at the age of 87, the Supreme Court announced Friday. Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA Duration: 04:06 Published 1 hour ago