Watch: Two Babbar Khalsa International members arrested after gunfight in Delhi



Two members of the Babbar Khalsa International have been arrested in the national capital. The two were arrested after a brief gunfight in Northwest Delhi and have been identified as Bhupender alias.. Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:29 Published 2 weeks ago

IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals last teams to arrive in UAE



IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals last teams to arrive in UAE Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:42 Published on August 24, 2020