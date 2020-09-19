|
Denver Nuggets balance frustration with officiating and their own play in Game 1 loss to Los Angeles Lakers
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Foul trouble, an inability to contain Anthony Davis leave Denver Nuggets frustrated with Game 1 performance against the Los Angeles Lakers.
|
|
|
Anthony Davis American basketball player
