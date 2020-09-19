Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visits controversial shrine for war dead

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News



Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's successor has been named. Yoshihide Suga has been elected as Japan's new leader after Abe announced his resignation due to deteriorating health. Suga used to be Abe's right.. Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:49 Published 3 days ago Suga clears major hurdle to replace Japan's Abe



Yoshihide Suga, a long-time ally of outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, won a ruling Liberal Democratic Party leadership election on Monday, paving the way for him to become prime minister in a.. Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:47 Published 5 days ago Trump denies calling war dead 'losers' and 'suckers'



US President Donald Trump has dismissed as a 'hoax' an Atlantic magazinearticle claiming he called US war dead 'losers' and 'suckers' in November2018, as he was set to visit the Aisne-Marne American.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this