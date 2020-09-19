Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visits controversial shrine for war dead
Saturday, 19 September 2020 (
11 minutes ago) Days after stepping down and being replaced by Yoshihide Suga, Abe visited the controversial shrine honoring the war dead. Abe said he "reported to the spirit" about his retirement.
