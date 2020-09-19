Global  
 

Former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe visits controversial shrine for war dead

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Days after stepping down and being replaced by Yoshihide Suga, Abe visited the controversial shrine honoring the war dead. Abe said he "reported to the spirit" about his retirement.
 The 71-year-old replaces longtime ally Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down because of his health.

