Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87. (Sept. 18)
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics
News video: Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 02:27

 [NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.

Supreme Court Vacancy: What Happens Next? [Video]

Supreme Court Vacancy: What Happens Next?

The death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg kicks off a tense political batle over who will take her place on the high court.

Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento Duration: 02:16
Colorado political leaders react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Colorado political leaders react to death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

The death of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Friday was met with widespread sorrow and praise for her legacy that went even beyond the court system by Colorado political leaders –..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel Duration: 07:44
Arizona Remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg [Video]

Arizona Remembers Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

As tributes pour in from around the nation following the passing of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, some prominent Arizonans are remembering the petite powerhouse on a more personal level.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona Duration: 04:10

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Dead At 87

 America has lost an icon. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died due to complications of metastatic pancreatic cancer on Friday, September 18, the court...
OK! Magazine

The life of Ruth Bader Ginsburg: From daughter of migrants to Supreme Court Justice and feminist pop culture icon

 Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died Friday at her...
New Zealand Herald

Murkowski, prior to Ginsburg passing, said she 'would not vote' to confirm a nominee to Supreme Court before election

 Before Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg passed away on Friday, Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said in an interview this week that she “would not...
FOXNews.com


