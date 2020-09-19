Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies
Saturday, 19 September 2020 (
1 hour ago) Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a towering women's rights champion who became the court's second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87. (Sept. 18)
Video Credit: Reuters - Politics - Published
3 hours ago
[NFA] Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a stalwart liberal on the Supreme Court since 1993, died on Friday at age 87 of complications from pancreatic cancer. Lisa Bernhard has more.
Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87 02:27
