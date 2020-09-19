Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Yasukuni Shrine: Japan's ex-PM Abe visits controversial memorial

BBC News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Shinzo Abe, who last visited the Yasukuni Shrine in 2013, made the trip days after stepping down.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Yasukuni Shrine Yasukuni Shrine Shinto shrine in Tokyo, Japan


Shinzo Abe Shinzo Abe 90th and 98th Prime Minister of Japan

Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM [Video]

Suga takes the reins from Abe as new PM

Japan's Yoshihide Suga was voted prime minister by parliament on Wednesday to become the country's first new leader in nearly eight years, appointing a new cabinet that kept about half of the familiar faces from predecessor Shinzo Abe's lineup. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published
Yoshihide Suga confirmed as Japan's new PM, eyes continuity [Video]

Yoshihide Suga confirmed as Japan's new PM, eyes continuity

The 71-year-old replaces longtime ally Shinzo Abe, who is stepping down because of his health.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:07Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this