Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Southern California jolted by magnitude 4.6 earthquake, another worry after raging wildfires

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
In a region already reeling from wildfires and smoke-filled skies, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted Southern California.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Southern California Southern California Place in California, United States

Firefighter killed in Southern California wildfire

 A firefighter died battling a wildfire in California that officials said was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby's gender. The death happened Thursday in..
USATODAY.com

Search for suspect who ambushed 2 Los Angeles sheriff's deputies

 A suspect is seen on video shooting and wounding two deputies in Southern California over the weekend. A reward has been offered for any information on the..
CBS News

Satellite image shows Western wildfire smoke reaching Michigan

 The thick smoke is creating some of the world's worst air quality levels, spreading unhealthy air conditions from Canada to Southern California.
CBS News

Related videos from verified sources

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes homes in the Philippines [Video]

Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes homes in the Philippines

A powerful magnitude 6.4 earthquake sent people rushing outside their homes just before midnight in the southern Philippines. The quake struck in San Marcelino town in Davao Occidental province on..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:26Published
With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires [Video]

With Almost A Million Acres In Flames, There's No End In Sight For California Wildfires

The figures surrounding the Californian wildfires are astonishing, to say the least. According to CNN, wildfires in the Golden State have torched nearly a million acres, and there's no end in sight...

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published
CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Evacuations In Santa Cruz Mountains, Southern San Mateo County [Video]

CZU Lightning Complex Fire: Evacuations In Santa Cruz Mountains, Southern San Mateo County

Thousands of people in the Santa Cruz Mountains and parts of southern San Mateo County have been told to evacuate early Wednesday due to the CZU Lightning Complex Fire. Anne Makovec reports. (8/19/20)

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Summer Walker Says She's Not 'Feeling' Her Pop Smoke Collaboration

 When one of her fans says on Instagram that s/he does not like the remix of 'Mood Swings', the 'Girls Need Love' songstress replies, 'Nope, I'm not feeling it...
AceShowbiz

Smoke from historic US wildfires seen from Europe
newKerala.com Also reported by •NewsyHaaretzCBC.caUSATODAY.com

Southern California jolted by magnitude 4.6 earthquake, another worry after raging wildfires

 In a region already reeling from wildfires and smoke-filled skies, a magnitude 4.6 earthquake jolted Southern California.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this