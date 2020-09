Orderofthegarter takes the honours, Caulfield Cup next on agenda Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 37 minutes ago )

Ex-Coolmore galloper Orderofthegarter wins his way into Caulfield Cup and with 50 kilos looks to have beaten the handicapper for Team Williams 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Orderofthegarter takes the honours, Cup next on agenda Ex-Coolmore galloper Orderofthegarter wins his way into Caulfield Cup and with 50 kilos looks to have beaten the handicapper for Team Williams

The Age 37 minutes ago





Tweets about this