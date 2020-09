You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Some entrepreneurs worry the general election results could put them out of business



More than half of small business owners said the upcoming election is the MOST important of their lifetime. The study of 500 US entrepreneurs found a fifth said their company could be in jeopardy.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:10 Published 4 days ago 52% of people plan to vote early



52% of people plan to vote early this year according to a new poll by NBC. More than half of people also said they support changing election laws to make it easier to vote by mail due to the pandemic. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:42 Published 2 weeks ago Zuckerbergs Commit $300 Million To Support US Election



On Tuesday, Mark Zuckerberg posted to Facebook saying he was “concerned” about America’s election infrastructure. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:08 Published 2 weeks ago

Tweets about this