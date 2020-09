Want the government to go Dutch on your dinner tab? Restaurants pitch relief plan to help them survive Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 5 days ago )

With support from a swath of pandemic relief measures set to expire this fall, a national restaurant association wants the government to consider a new way to support its struggling industry. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans have gained six pounds indulging in comfort foods



In 2020 - the year of quarantining and social distancing - many of us have chosen to eat like a kid again, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found that two in three are reverting to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 1 week ago

Tweets about this