Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rochester shooting: Two dead after mass shooting in New York

BBC News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Fourteen people have also been injured after the shooting at a house party in Rochester, New York.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Two dead, 14 injured after shooting in New York state

Two dead, 14 injured after shooting in New York state 00:35

 Two people died and 14 others were wounded at a party in Rochester, New York,early on Saturday, police said. A male and a female died in the shooting at aback yard event, interim police chief Mark Simmons told reporters. None of the14 wounded people taken to hospital suffered life-threatening...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rochester, New York Rochester, New York City in Western New York

At least 2 dead, 14 wounded in shooting at house party in Rochester, New York, authorities say

 Two young adults were killed and 14 people wounded early Saturday in the largest Rochester shooting in memory, authorities say.
USATODAY.com

Police leaders pressed Rochester to keep Prude video secret

 The video shows Prude handcuffed and naked with a spit hood over his head as an officer pushes his face against the ground.
CBS News

New York (state) New York (state) State in the northeastern United States

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul on state's pandemic response

 After suffering the worst coronavirus outbreak of any state in the early days of the pandemic, New York has kept its COVID-19 infection rate at or below 1% for..
CBS News

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Week two predictions from the 7 Eyewitness Sports team and The Point After crew [Video]

Week two predictions from the 7 Eyewitness Sports team and The Point After crew

Week two predictions from the 7 Eyewitness Sports team and The Point After crew

Credit: WKBW Buffalo     Duration: 03:36Published
Grim Milestone: Report Says Coronavirus Pandemic Is ‘Largest Mass Fatality Incident In Modern New York City History’ [Video]

Grim Milestone: Report Says Coronavirus Pandemic Is ‘Largest Mass Fatality Incident In Modern New York City History’

In fiscal year 2019, nearly 31,000 deaths were reported citywide. That number doubled this year, to more than 65,000. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:16Published
Bears vs. New York Giants: Three Things To Watch For In Home Opener [Video]

Bears vs. New York Giants: Three Things To Watch For In Home Opener

The Chicago Bears host the New York Giants at Soldier Field on CBS 2 Sunday at noon. It’s third straight year these two NFC teams have clashed. The last two games were decided by no more than five..

Credit: CBS 2 Chicago     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

Rochester shooting: Two dead after mass shooting in New York

 Fourteen people have also been injured after the shooting at a house party in Rochester, New York.
BBC News

Australia: Alfresco dining in Victoria: Enjoying the sun without litigation - Holding Redlich

 The government aims to transform Melbourne into an outdoor dining mecca, inspired by New York's Open Restaurant Program.
Mondaq

G.O.P. senators are struggling in key states, a Times poll found.

 A New York Times/Siena College survey showed Joe Biden leading President Trump by wide margins in Maine and Arizona, and effectively tied in North Carolina....
NYTimes.com


Tweets about this