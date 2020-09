Arrested scribe Rajeev Sharma was passing info on border strategy to Chinese intelligence: police Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 34 minutes ago )

Delhi Police on September 19 said arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was allegedly passing sensitive information about India’s border strateg 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Related news from verified sources 'Scribe was passing sensitive info to Chinese' The Delhi Police on Saturday said arrested freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma was passing sensitive information about India's border strategy and Army deployment...

IndiaTimes 1 hour ago





Tweets about this