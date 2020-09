You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Americans have gained six pounds indulging in comfort foods



In 2020 - the year of quarantining and social distancing - many of us have chosen to eat like a kid again, according to new research.A poll of 2,000 Americans found that two in three are reverting to.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:13 Published 2 days ago Duchess unveils 'life during lockdown' stills



The Duchess of Cambridge has launched a new photography exhibition of life during lockdown. Credit: Sky News UK Studios Duration: 02:01 Published 5 days ago Dozens defy new 'rule of six' at anti-lockdown protest in Nottingham, UK



Dozens defied the government's new 'rule of six' guidelines and attended a "COVID truth tour" protest in Nottingham on September 14. Footage shows a large group of anti-lockdown protesters gathered.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 02:11 Published 5 days ago

Tweets about this