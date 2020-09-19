Tropical Storm Beta expected to hit Texas coast at hurricane strength by Monday

The storm is the latest to form in a hurricane season so active that forecasters have run out of traditional storm names.

Here's the latest for Friday, July 17: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her cancer has returned; The Pentagon bans the confederate flag on military..

Bars in Las Vegas reopen Sunday. Texas to relax restrictions for businesses, except bars. India reports 96K more cases in 24 hours. Latest COVID news.

Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S. The storm washed out bridges and roads in Florida and threatened flash floods in North Carolina. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

After Hurricane Sally drenched Alabama and Florida, officials say the storm caused at least $29 million of damage in Escambia County and Pensacola.

Tracking the tropics



Various watches have been issued for parts of the gulf coast in regards to Tropical Storm Beta Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida Duration: 01:38 Published 4 hours ago

Sally expected to bring 'life-threatening' storm surge



After briefly becoming a Category 2 storm on Monday, Hurricane Sally lumbered toward land at a painfully slow pace. Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach Duration: 01:17 Published 2 days ago