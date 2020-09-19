Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tropical Storm Beta expected to hit Texas coast at hurricane strength by Monday

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
As Pensacola copes with effects of Sally, three storms are active in an exceptionally busy Atlantic hurricane season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Published
News video: Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico; Multiple other systems in the Atlantic

Tropical Storm Beta forms in the Gulf of Mexico; Multiple other systems in the Atlantic 01:42

 A second tropical system with a Greek alphabet name formed Friday afternoon, according to the National Hurricane Center.

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Texas Texas State in the southern United States

Tropical Storm Beta prompts hurricane watch for parts of Texas

 The storm is the latest to form in a hurricane season so active that forecasters have run out of traditional storm names.
CBS News

AP Top Stories July 17

 Here's the latest for Friday, July 17: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says her cancer has returned; The Pentagon bans the confederate flag on military..
USATODAY.com

Coronavirus updates: Las Vegas bars, breweries to reopen Sunday; Texas eases business restrictions; India reports 96K more cases in 24 hours

 Bars in Las Vegas reopen Sunday. Texas to relax restrictions for businesses, except bars. India reports 96K more cases in 24 hours. Latest COVID news.
USATODAY.com

Pensacola, Florida Pensacola, Florida City in Florida, United States

Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S. [Video]

Sally's rains wreak havoc on southeastern U.S.

The storm washed out bridges and roads in Florida and threatened flash floods in North Carolina. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:30Published

Live coverage of Sally: At least $29M in damage in Florida county; 330K still without power; bridge may be closed for month

 After Hurricane Sally drenched Alabama and Florida, officials say the storm caused at least $29 million of damage in Escambia County and Pensacola.
USATODAY.com

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Tracking the tropics [Video]

Tracking the tropics

Various watches have been issued for parts of the gulf coast in regards to Tropical Storm Beta

Credit: FOX 4 Now Florida     Duration: 01:38Published
Sally expected to bring 'life-threatening' storm surge [Video]

Sally expected to bring 'life-threatening' storm surge

After briefly becoming a Category 2 storm on Monday, Hurricane Sally lumbered toward land at a painfully slow pace.

Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach     Duration: 01:17Published
Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama: intense wind and severe flooding [Video]

Hurricane Sally in Gulf Shores, Alabama: intense wind and severe flooding

Downgraded to a tropical storm by Wednesday afternoon (September 16), Sally's strong winds battered Alabama and Florida as the center moved over the Panhandle. The hurricane killed at least one..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 02:26Published

Tweets about this