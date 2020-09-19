Global  
 

Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney giving up over $1 million in scheduled compensation as pandemic strains school finances

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Effects of the coronavirus have strained Clemson's finances, so football coach Dabo Swinney will forgo $1.25 million in scheduled compensation.
Rootstown High football coach resigns after board shortens player's punishment for alleged slur

Rootstown High football coach resigns after board shortens player’s punishment for alleged slur 02:25

 The Rootstown School Board accepted the resignation of high school football coach Troy Spiker following a disagreement over player discipline.

