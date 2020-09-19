|
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney giving up over $1 million in scheduled compensation as pandemic strains school finances
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Effects of the coronavirus have strained Clemson's finances, so football coach Dabo Swinney will forgo $1.25 million in scheduled compensation.
