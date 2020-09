You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Faf du Plessis may open batting in upcoming matches: CSK head coach



Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 16 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on September 22. It was a highly competitive match as both teams touched the 200-run mark but Rajasthan.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:14 Published 5 days ago

Related news from verified sources IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis lead CSK to victory against MI in opener Chennai Super Kings Ambati Rayudu led the way along with Faf Du Plessis to lead their team to victory by five wickets in the first match between CSK and MI in...

Mid-Day 1 week ago



IPL 2020: None of our batsmen carried on for us, says Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday blamed his batsmen for the five-wicket loss to Chennai Super Kings in the IPL opener, saying they wasted a good...

Mid-Day 1 week ago





Tweets about this