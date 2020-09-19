Global  
 

CSK v MI - Ambati Rayudu hits 19th IPL fifty, CSK on top

DNA Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Ambati Rayudu struck his 19th IPL fifty during CSK vs MI opening day IPL 2020 clash!
Video Credit: IANS INDIA - Published
News video: CSK beats MI | Rayudu's 71 helped Chennai take over Mumbai | IPL 2020

CSK beats MI | Rayudu's 71 helped Chennai take over Mumbai | IPL 2020 01:25

 Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran, helped last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings beat reigning champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the Indian Premier League on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed...

