CSK v MI - Ambati Rayudu hits 19th IPL fifty, CSK on top

Half-centuries from Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis, coupled with a blistering six-ball cameo from Sam Curran, helped last year's runners-up Chennai Super Kings beat reigning champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets in the opening match of the Indian Premier League on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed...
Veteran off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has pulled out of the IPL 2020 due to personal reasons. Harbhajan Singh has conveyed his decision to the CSK on Friday. He became the second CSK player after Suresh..