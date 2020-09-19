Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Tadej Pogacar Takes Tour de France Lead From Primoz Roglic in Epic Time Trial

NYTimes.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
For more than a week, Pogacar and Primoz Roglic had stalked one another across France. On Saturday, Pogacar surged past his rival to claim the yellow jersey.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio [Video]

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:15Published
Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France [Video]

Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:15Published
Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France [Video]

Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France

Slovenian favourite Primoz Roglic and his team mates get ready for the Tour de France with just one day before the Grand Depart.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:35Published

Related news from verified sources

Pogacar poised to win Tour de France with time trial win

 Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar was poised to win the Tour de France after claiming the overall leader’s yellow jersey from compatriot Primoz Roglic in Saturday's...
The Age

News24.com | Pogacar poised to win Tour de France as Roglic fades after shock turnaround

 Tadej Pogacar all but clinched the Tour de France after his Slovenian compatriot Primoz Roglic let a 57 seconds lead slip in a tricky individual time-trial, the...
News24

News24.com | Roglic retains Tour de France lead, Kwiatkowski takes stage 18

 Primoz Roglic retained his lead on compatriot Tadej Pogacar atop the Tour de France standings after stage 18 as British outfit Ineos claimed a one-two finish on...
News24 Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this