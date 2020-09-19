|
|
|
Tadej Pogacar Takes Tour de France Lead From Primoz Roglic in Epic Time Trial
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
For more than a week, Pogacar and Primoz Roglic had stalked one another across France. On Saturday, Pogacar surged past his rival to claim the yellow jersey.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio
After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..
Credit: AutoMotions Duration: 03:15Published
|
|
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this
|