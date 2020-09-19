Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Two-time Cy Young Award winner Justin Verlander to undergo Tommy John surgery, will miss 2021 season

USATODAY.com Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Astros pitcher Justin Verlander said Saturday he will undergo Tommy John surgery; the two-time Cy Young winner will likely miss all of 2021 season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: When Is The Flu Shot Most Effective

When Is The Flu Shot Most Effective 02:36

 As flu season approaches, one local doctor says the best time to get a flu shot is right as fall begans. He spoke with KDKA's John Shumway about the best ways to stay safe and healthy during flu season.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Justin Verlander Justin Verlander American baseball pitcher


Cy Young Award Cy Young Award Major League Baseball award given annually to the best pitcher in each league

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75 [Video]

Tom Seaver, Cy Young Winner And Hall Of Fame Pitcher Dies At 75

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver has died. Seaver died Monday in his sleep of complications of Lewy body dementia and Covid-19. The three-time Cy Young Award winner and 12-time all-star, was 75 years old. Seaver, known as "Tom Terrific," won 311 games and had a 2.86 earned-run average over a 20-year career. CNN reports he was a member of the 1969 "Miracle Mets," winning the team's first World Series that year. Seaver also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox, and Boston Red Sox.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Tommy John Tommy John American baseball player


Houston Astros Houston Astros Baseball team and Major League Baseball franchise in Houston, Texas, United States


Related videos from verified sources

When To Get The Flu Shot [Video]

When To Get The Flu Shot

With flu season just around the corner, KDKA's John Shumway spoke with one local doctor about the best time to get a flu shot so you can stay safe.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 02:12Published
Schoolboy, 14, carried into the air and falls to the ground while flying kite [Video]

Schoolboy, 14, carried into the air and falls to the ground while flying kite

This is the terrifying moment a schoolboy was carried away by a giant kite and dropped to the ground in Indonesia. Nabil, 14, built the 50-metre dragon-shaped kite with his friends to play with..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:13Published
The Comeback Trail Movie [Video]

The Comeback Trail Movie

The Comeback Trail Movie Official Trailer - Plot synopsis: Two movie producers who owe money to the mob set up their aging movie star for an insurance scam to try and save themselves. But they wind up..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 02:26Published

Tweets about this