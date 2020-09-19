Indian police arrest journalist Rajeev Sharma for allegedly passing sensitive information to China
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Sharma allegedly sold sensitive information about several topics, like India's defense strategy and defense acquisitions, to Chinese intelligence officials. Two of his alleged accomplices have also been arrested.
