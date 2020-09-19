Global  
 

Indian police arrest journalist Rajeev Sharma for allegedly passing sensitive information to China

Deutsche Welle Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Sharma allegedly sold sensitive information about several topics, like India's defense strategy and defense acquisitions, to Chinese intelligence officials. Two of his alleged accomplices have also been arrested.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Delhi Journalist 'leaked' information to China, arrested | Oneindia news

Delhi Journalist 'leaked' information to China, arrested | Oneindia news 01:12

 A Delhi-based freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma has been arrested for allegedly leaking defence information to his Chinese handlers. Sharma, who wrote for Chinese state media Global Times among other publications, passed on sensitive information about India's border strategy and army deployment to...

