US Open 2020: Matthew Wolff takes two-shot lead into final day at Winged Foot

BBC News Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Matthew Wolff produces a scintillating 65 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the US Open at Winged Foot.
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
News video: A little more relaxation brings a little more action for Rory McIlroy at US Open

A little more relaxation brings a little more action for Rory McIlroy at US Open 00:57

 Two days after stressing the need for a fast start, Rory McIlroy got just whathe wanted in the first round of the 120th US Open at a relatively benignWinged Foot.

US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September

‘I putted my life out’ – Alex Noren conquers Winged Foot’s ‘tricked up’ pins [Video]

‘I putted my life out’ – Alex Noren conquers Winged Foot’s ‘tricked up’ pins

Mandatory credit: USGA. Sweden’s Alex Noren defied a “tricked up” Winged Footto make a significant move up the leaderboard on day three of the 120th USOpen.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Bryson DeChambeau hails ‘impeccable’ iron play that puts him in the US Open mix [Video]

Bryson DeChambeau hails ‘impeccable’ iron play that puts him in the US Open mix

Mandatory courtesy: USGA Bryson DeChambeau wants the hardest test possibleafter some “impeccable” iron play lifted him into contention for a first majortitle in the 120th US Open.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO

DeChambeau climbs in tough conditions at US Open

 Bryson DeChambeau moves to within two shots of US Open leader Justin Thomas as the early starters faced tough conditions on day two.
BBC News

6 U.S. Open host courses you can play (and how much they cost)

 Pebble Beach will cost you a pretty penny, but by the time you play holes 6, 7 and 8, it will all have been worth it. Evan Schiller Many golf fans will salivate..
WorldNews

Matthew Wolff American professional golfer


Winged Foot Golf Club Winged Foot Golf Club

Justin Thomas leads U.S. Open with record first-round score at Winged Foot

 (CNN)Winged Foot has a reputation as one of the toughest golf courses on the circuit, but American Justin Thomas made light work of the New York course on..
WorldNews

US Open 2020: Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood in contention at Winged Foot

 Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood sit two strokes off the lead at the US Open as American Justin Thomas sets the early pace.
BBC News

Rory McIlroy flying high after opening round of US Open at Winged Foot

 Two days after stressing the need for a fast start in his pursuit of a fifth major title, Rory McIlroy’s prayers were answered on day one of the 120th US Open...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •BBC SportDelawareonlineNews24BBC News

US Open: Tiger Woods & Justin Thomas feature in second round best shots

 Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas feature in the best shots from day two of the US Open at Winged Foot, New York.
BBC Sport


