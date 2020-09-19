|
US Open 2020: Matthew Wolff takes two-shot lead into final day at Winged Foot
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Matthew Wolff produces a scintillating 65 on Saturday to take a two-shot lead into the final round of the US Open at Winged Foot.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
US Open (tennis) annual international tennis tournament in New York City, New York, USA, usually played in August - September
‘I putted my life out’ – Alex Noren conquers Winged Foot’s ‘tricked up’ pins
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:50Published
Bryson DeChambeau hails ‘impeccable’ iron play that puts him in the US Open mix
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:48Published
DeChambeau climbs in tough conditions at US OpenBryson DeChambeau moves to within two shots of US Open leader Justin Thomas as the early starters faced tough conditions on day two.
BBC News
6 U.S. Open host courses you can play (and how much they cost)Pebble Beach will cost you a pretty penny, but by the time you play holes 6, 7 and 8, it will all have been worth it. Evan Schiller Many golf fans will salivate..
WorldNews
Matthew Wolff American professional golfer
Winged Foot Golf Club
Justin Thomas leads U.S. Open with record first-round score at Winged Foot(CNN)Winged Foot has a reputation as one of the toughest golf courses on the circuit, but American Justin Thomas made light work of the New York course on..
WorldNews
US Open 2020: Rory McIlroy and Lee Westwood in contention at Winged FootRory McIlroy and Lee Westwood sit two strokes off the lead at the US Open as American Justin Thomas sets the early pace.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this