|
The Senate Judiciary Committee will consider Ruth Bader Ginsburg's replacement. Here are the members up for reelection
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Changes in the ranks after the 2020 election will influence who fills Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's vacant seat.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
This GOP Senator Says If Nominated To Replace RBC, 'It's Time For Roe v. Wade To Go'
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:41Published
Ginsberg's legacy resonates at NY childhood homePeople gathered outside the childhood home of US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg to remember her life and legacy. (Sept. 19)
USATODAY.com
AP Top Stories Sept. 19 PHere are the top stories for Saturday, Sept. 19th: Court vacancy could roil possible election case; Trump to Senate: Vote 'without delay' on high court pick;..
USATODAY.com
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez reflects on Ginsburg’s legacy and says Biden should hold off on a list of judges.
NYTimes.com
United States Senate Committee on the Judiciary standing committee of the United States Senate
Graham says he supports filling SCOTUS seat before electionThe Judiciary Committee chair had previously said he would not support filling a vacant seat in an election year.
CBS News
Comey to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee about 2016 probeComey will testify about his involvement in the origins of the FBI's Russia investigation.
CBS News
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this