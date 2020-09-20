|
Winners and losers from Week 3 in college football are led by Central Florida, Clemson
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Central Florida and Notre Dame are the big winners and the Sun Belt one of the big losers from Week 3 of the college football season.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Central Florida Region in Florida, United States
Central Florida's top day trip destinations | Giant Summer Adventure
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 02:41Published
Local organizations sending relief to those impacted by Hurricane Laura
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:23Published
University of Notre Dame Private Catholic university in Notre Dame, Indiana, United States
Notre-Dame's crypt reopens after 18 months with Victor Hugo exhibition
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 01:14Published
NYC teachers threaten strike as classes near
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:42Published
Clemson University University in South Carolina, United States
Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney giving up over $1 million in scheduled compensation as pandemic strains school financesEffects of the coronavirus have strained Clemson's finances, so football coach Dabo Swinney will forgo $1.25 million in scheduled compensation.
USATODAY.com
Clemson researchers launch 'Spot the Troll' tool to fight social media disinformationTwo Clemson researchers who study foreign disinformation campaigns on social media launched an online tool to help people "Spot the Troll."
USATODAY.com
Dabo Swinney defends Clemson players after helmet stickers promoting unity cause backlashClemson football players wore helmet stickers to promote unity and awareness, but it had an opposite effect with some fans on social media platforms.
USATODAY.com
Clemson still No. 1 as Amway Coaches Poll sees major changes due to inactive teamsA few upsets on the first major college football weekend and the loss of teams eligible had significant impact on the latest Amway Coaches Poll.
USATODAY.com
Sun Belt Region of the United States
Winners and losers from college football Week 2: Sun Belt on rise, Big 12 takes hitThe Big 12 tops the list of Saturday's college football winners and losers after two teams lost to opponents from the Sun Belt.
USATODAY.com
U.S. coronavirus cases top 6 million
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:43Published
U.S. records over 25,000 COVID-19 deaths in July
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:41Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this