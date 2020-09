You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview



The second match of 13th IPL edition is between two of the most inconsistent performers of the tournament till date -- Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, and surely, both of these great teams are.. Credit: IANS INDIA Duration: 01:57 Published 8 hours ago IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals last teams to arrive in UAE



IPL 2020: Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals last teams to arrive in UAE Credit: Oneindia Duration: 01:42 Published on August 24, 2020

Tweets about this