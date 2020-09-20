|
Dallas Stars top Tampa Bay Lightning for 1-0 lead in Stanley Cup Final
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Dallas' Joel Hanley, Jamie Oleksiak and Joel Kiviranta scored in the first two periods and the Stars survived the Lightning's third-period surge.
