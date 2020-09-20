Global  
 

Miami Hurricanes unveil incredible 2020 Turnover Chain after Al Blades Jr.'s interception

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
The Miami Hurricanes unveiled their 2020 Turnover Chain on Saturday night when Al Blades Jr. intercepted Louisville's Malik Cunningham.
Demonstrators protest outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville, Kentucky home

 Demonstrators gather outside Sen. Mitch McConnell's home on Saturday, September 19. McConnell plans to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court seat.
 
USATODAY.com

In 2020, unprecedented protests have swept through Louisville and the US. Why now?

 Trayvon Martin. Eric Garner. There have been periods of protest in the recent past, but 2020 has seen something bigger.
USATODAY.com

Louisville federal courthouse to close next week in anticipation of Breonna Taylor decision

 Chief Judge Greg Stivers signed an order Friday morning closing the Gene Snyder U.S. Courthouse and Custom House.
 
USATODAY.com

