Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

TikTok ban: Here are 5 cool alternatives

USATODAY.com Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Triller is the most popular of the TikTok alternatives, but don't count out the new offering from YouTube, the world's most popular video service.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

TikTok TikTok Video-sharing application

TikTok Apparently Saved as Trump OKs Last-Minute Oracle-Walmart Deal

 TikTok users around the U.S. are probably sighing with relief, 'cause President Trump appears to now be cool with the social media app partnering up with Oracle..
TMZ.com

TikTok: Trump says Oracle deal for video app 'has my blessing'

 The president says the bid by Oracle and Walmart would protect the data of TikTok users in the US.
BBC News
TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration [Video]

TikTok Files Complaint Against Trump Administration

Although the clock is ticking, pardon the pun, TikTok is not going down without a fight. Per Bloomberg and Reuters, the video-sharing app and its Chinese parent company, Bytedance, filed a complaint in a Washington federal court on Friday aiming to block the Trump administration’s upcoming ban, which is set to take effect on Sept. 20. The ban, announced by the Commerce Department earlier that day, will prevent any new downloads or updates to the app in the U.S.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:32Published

Trump has approved a deal between Walmart, Oracle and TikTok so the app won't be banned

 The new company will be called TikTok, and it would be headquartered in Texas.
USATODAY.com

YouTube YouTube Video-sharing service owned by Google

'Even Stevens' Christy Carlson Romano and 'Beans' Reunite

 Here's the "Even Stevens" reunion we've all been waiting for ... Ren Stevens is back, and she's bringing along her trusty sidekick Beans!!! The "Even Stevens"..
TMZ.com

YouTube’s website now blocks iOS 14’s picture-in-picture mode unless you pay for Premium

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

One of iOS 14’s big new features is picture-in-picture mode, which lets you watch a video in a small window..
The Verge

New leak of Google’s next Chromecast shows full remote with dedicated Netflix and YouTube buttons

 Image: WinFuture

We might have just gotten our best look yet at the long-rumored new Chromecast and its dedicated remote, thanks to what appear to be..
The Verge
U2 relaunch YouTube channel to showcase high definition videos [Video]

U2 relaunch YouTube channel to showcase high definition videos

U2 is set to unveil a revamped version of their YouTube page to mark the 20th anniversary of their hit album All You Can’t Leave Behind.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published

Triller (app) Entertainment platform

TikTok’s most popular creator, Charli D’Amelio, has joined rival app Triller

 Jacopo Raule/WireImage

Charli D’Amelio is TikTok’s most popular creator with 87 million followers, and now the Queen of TikTok is adding Triller..
The Verge
TikTok May Get Purchased By Triller [Video]

TikTok May Get Purchased By Triller

TikTok May Get Purchased By Triller

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:25Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump [Video]

'TikTok may be banned in US,' says President Donald Trump

The United States may ban Chinese-video sharing app TikTok, said President Donald Trump, amidst rising tensions between Beijing and Washington on a range of issues. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:53Published
'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump [Video]

'US may ban TikTok,' says President Trump

US President Donald Trump told reporters that US government is thinking about imposing a ban on Chinese video-sharing application 'TikTok'. "We are looking at TikTok, we may be banning TikTok. We may..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

TikTok ban: Here are 5 cool alternatives

 Triller is the most popular of the TikTok alternatives, but don't count out the new offering from YouTube, the world's most popular video service.
USATODAY.com


Tweets about this