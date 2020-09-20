Global  
 

DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab best XI - DC vs KXIP LIVE at 7:30 PM

DNA Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
DC vs KXIP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, KXIP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Head to Head.
News video: IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview

IPL 2020 | KXIP vs DC | Kings XI Punjab vs Delhi Capitals | 2nd IPL 2020 Match Preview 01:57

 The second match of 13th IPL edition is between two of the most inconsistent performers of the tournament till date -- Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, and surely, both of these great teams are gonna pit their wits as both are yet to win a title in 12 attempts.

