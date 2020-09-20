DC vs KXIP IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab best XI - DC vs KXIP LIVE at 7:30 PM
Sunday, 20 September 2020 () DC vs KXIP Dream11 Team - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of today's match, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Dream11 Team Player List, DC Dream11 Team Player List, KXIP Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Online Cricket Tips, Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab Head to Head.
The second match of 13th IPL edition is between two of the most inconsistent performers of the tournament till date -- Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab, and surely, both of these great teams are gonna pit their wits as both are yet to win a title in 12 attempts.
Ahead of their season's opening match against Kings XI Punjab, the head coach of Delhi Capitals Ricky Ponting on September 19 said that IPL 2020 is going to be very different due to COVID-19 pandemic,..