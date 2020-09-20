|
Rushing to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, McConnell shows power trumps principle
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
People in public life tend to fall into one of two broad categories – those motivated by principle, and those motivated by power....
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ruth Bader Ginsburg United States Supreme Court Justice
Trump vows to nominate female judge
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published
Trump promises to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg with a woman - and soonPresident Donald Trump is promising to put forth a female nominee in the coming week to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader..
New Zealand Herald
CBS Weekend News, September 19, 2020Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; New high-tech ship departs Plymouth harbor on 400th Mayflower anniversary
CBS News
Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political..
New Zealand Herald
Mitch McConnell U.S. Republican Senator from Kentucky, Senate Majority Leader
Republicans pushing ahead to fill Ginsburg’s vacated seatSenate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is vowing to hold a vote on President Trump’s eventual Supreme Court nominee, despite blocking former President..
CBS News
Demonstrators protest outside Mitch McConnell's Louisville, Kentucky homeDemonstrators gather outside Sen. Mitch McConnell's home on Saturday, September 19. McConnell plans to fill Ruth Bader Ginsburg Supreme Court seat.
USATODAY.com
Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:44Published
Protesters outside McConnell's home use his own words to demand delay in filling Ginsberg's seatProtesters gathered outside Mitch McConnell's home after he said he'd push to quickly fill Ruth Bader Ginsberg's seat on the U.S. Supreme Court
USATODAY.com
You Might Like
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this