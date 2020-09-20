Global  
 

Rushing to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, McConnell shows power trumps principle

WorldNews Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Rushing to replace Ruth Bader Ginsburg, McConnell shows power trumps principlePeople in public life tend to fall into one of two broad categories – those motivated by principle, and those motivated by power....
Trump vows to nominate female judge [Video]

Trump vows to nominate female judge

Donald Trump has promised to put forth a female nominee to fill the SupremeCourt seat left vacant by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Taking thestage at a North Carolina rally to chants of “Fill that seat”, the presidentsaid he would nominate his selection despite Democrats' objections.

CBS Weekend News, September 19, 2020

 Remembering the legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg; New high-tech ship departs Plymouth harbor on 400th Mayflower anniversary
CBS News

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Trump confirms he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice 'without delay'

 US President Donald Trump has confirmed he will seek to replace Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg "without delay", setting up a monumental political..
New Zealand Herald

Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home [Video]

Protestors express 'dissent' outside McConnell home

Protesters gathered outside the home of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Saturday, calling on him to delay efforts to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the death on Friday of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Mitch McConnell’s Kentucky home targeted in Supreme Court vacancy protest

 At least one protester was arrested Saturday after a group of about 100 people gathered outside the Kentucky home of Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell.
