Premier League: Arsenal defeat West Ham to record second consecutive victory

Sunday, 20 September 2020
Premier League: Arsenal defeat West Ham to record second consecutive victoryLondon [UK], September 20 (ANI): Arsenal defeated West Ham 2-1 on Saturday (local time) here at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21 season. For Arsenal, Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah registered the two goals,...
Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Published
News video: Moyes: Defeat really tough to take

Moyes: Defeat really tough to take 01:40

 West Ham manager David Moyes says his side didn't deserve to lose against Arsenal after his players had 'done an unbelievable job' in getting back in the game after going behind in their 2-1 defeat in the Premier League.

Nketiah earns Arsenal late win over West Ham

 Eddie Nketiah's late goal ensures Arsenal maintain their 100% Premier League start as they condemn West Ham to a second successive defeat.
BBC News

Friday's gossip: Liverpool enquire about Watford's Sarr

 Liverpool consider signing Ismaila Sarr, Manchester United eye free midfielder, Arsenal seek £10m keeper, plus more.
BBC News

Tashan Daniel's Tube station killers lodge appeals

 Aspiring athlete Tashan Daniel was stabbed to death on his way to an Arsenal match.
BBC News

Carabao Cup fourth-round draw completed before third-round games played

 Liverpool could play Leicester or Arsenal in the Carabao Cup fourth round after the draw was completed before the third-round games are played.
BBC News

Premier League: Wilfried Zaha stars as Crystal Palace defeat Man Utd

 Manchester [UK], September 20 (ANI): Wilfried Zaha scored a brace as Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 3-1 on Saturday (local time) in the Premier League..
WorldNews

Zaha scores twice as Crystal Palace stun Man Utd

 Wilfried Zaha scores twice against his former club as Manchester United's first game of the Premier League season ends in defeat by Crystal Palace at home.
BBC News

Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha scores twice against former club

 Wilfried Zaha scores twice against his former club as Manchester United's first game of the Premier League season ends in defeat by Crystal Palace at home.
BBC News

