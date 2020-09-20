Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Premier League: Wilfried Zaha stars as Crystal Palace defeat Man Utd

WorldNews Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Premier League: Wilfried Zaha stars as Crystal Palace defeat Man UtdManchester [UK], September 20 (ANI): Wilfried Zaha scored a brace as Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 3-1 on Saturday (local time) in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Old Trafford Stadium. Along with Zaha, Andros Townsend scored one goal for Crystal Palace while Donny van de Beek...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City

Premier League match preview: Wolves v Man City 01:14

 An in-depth match preview of the upcoming Premier League clash between Wolvesand Man City.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Crystal Palace F.C. Crystal Palace F.C. Association football club in England

Zaha scores twice as Crystal Palace stun Man Utd

 Wilfried Zaha scores twice against his former club as Manchester United's first game of the Premier League season ends in defeat by Crystal Palace at home.
BBC News

Manchester United 1-3 Crystal Palace: Wilfried Zaha scores twice against former club

 Wilfried Zaha scores twice against his former club as Manchester United's first game of the Premier League season ends in defeat by Crystal Palace at home.
BBC News
Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace [Video]

Premier League match preview: Man United v Crystal Palace

Manchester United are set to take on Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in thePremier League on September 19. Take a look at the stats.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:18Published

How Man Utd could line-up against Crystal Palace

 Manchester United's first game of the 2020/21 Premier League season is against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford on Saturday. While the season proper began last..
WorldNews

Wilfried Zaha Wilfried Zaha Ivorian association football player (born 1992)

Crystal Palace up and running after Wilfried Zaha sinks Southampton

 A reminder on day one that the Premier League is not only here for the flowing football and the end‑to-end attacks. Sometimes it’s about relentlessly..
WorldNews
Jonny Williams praises Wilfried Zaha for stand against racism [Video]

Jonny Williams praises Wilfried Zaha for stand against racism

Former Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams is proud of best friendWilfried Zaha for standing up to racism and stepping forward in the fight forequality, especially with it out of character for the winger. On July 11 theIvory Coast international was sent racist messages and imagery on social mediawhich resulted in a 12-year-old boy being arrested in connection with theincident. West Midlands Police have since released the individual underinvestigation, but Zaha, after bringing it to the attention of a wideraudience, wants sites like Twitter and Instagram to do more to prevent peoplesuffering racism.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:38Published

Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Premier League: Arsenal defeat West Ham to record second consecutive victory

 London [UK], September 20 (ANI): Arsenal defeated West Ham 2-1 on Saturday (local time) here at the Emirates Stadium in the ongoing Premier League 2020-21..
WorldNews

Nketiah earns Arsenal late win over West Ham

 Eddie Nketiah's late goal ensures Arsenal maintain their 100% Premier League start as they condemn West Ham to a second successive defeat.
BBC News

Manchester Manchester City and metropolitan borough in England

Manchester Arena Inquiry: Relatives to give 'pen portraits'

 Families will give a "moving" personal insight into those who died in the Manchester bombing.
BBC News
Manchester inquiry hears first officer on scene statement: I can only describe it as a war zone [Video]

Manchester inquiry hears first officer on scene statement: I can only describe it as a war zone

Paul Greaney QC, counsel to the Manchester inquiry read from the statement ofBTP officer Jessica Bullough, the first police officer on the scene at theCity Room, less than two minutes after the blast. It said: “I can onlydescribe it as a war zone. There was a number of bodies on the floor and bloodeverywhere. The whole place was smokey and in my words, carnage.”

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:34Published
Brother of Manchester bomber jailed for 55 years [Video]

Brother of Manchester bomber jailed for 55 years

Hashem Abedi, a 23-year-old man who helped his brother kill 22 people in a suicide bomb attack in the English city of Manchester, has been jailed for at least 55 years for his crimes. Joe Davies reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:04Published
UK police raid house party with over 200 guests [Video]

UK police raid house party with over 200 guests

Police raided a party at a home in Manchester, northern England on Saturday with more than 200 people in attendance and little social distancing.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:44Published

Manchester United F.C. Manchester United F.C. Association football club

Man Utd trying to bring in more signings says Solskjaer [Video]

Man Utd trying to bring in more signings says Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he hopes to make more signings before the transfer window shuts.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 04:26Published

Man Utd agree terms with Porto full-back Telles - Saturday's football gossip

 Manchester United close in on full-back, relief at Real Madrid, Chelsea face new demands over goalkeeper move, plus more.
BBC News

Old Trafford Old Trafford Football stadium in Manchester, England

England v Australia: Mitchell Starc takes wickets of Jason Roy and Joe Root in first two balls

 England's Jason Roy is out caught from Mitchell Starc's opening delivery before Joe Root falls lbw next ball as Australia make a strong start to the deciding ODI..
BBC News

England secure remarkable win as Australia collapse in second ODI

 England claim an astonishing 24-run victory as Australia crumble in the second one-day international at Old Trafford.
BBC News

Andros Townsend Andros Townsend English association football player


Donny van de Beek Donny van de Beek Dutch footballer

Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek [Video]

Man United sign Dutch midfielder Van de Beek

Donny van de Beek joins Manchester United from Ajax on a five-year deal.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:11Published
Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports [Video]

Man United close to signing Ajax's Donny van de Beek - reports

Donny van de Beek set to join Manchester United on a five-year deal, subject to a medical, according to reports.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 01:11Published

Related videos from verified sources

Hodgson hails ‘excellent’ Zaha [Video]

Hodgson hails ‘excellent’ Zaha

Roy Hodgson heaped praise on match-winner Wilfried Zaha after his two goals consigned Manchester United to a 3-1 defeat to Crystal Palace.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 05:33Published
Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi [Video]

Pep Guardiola on almost signing Messi

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds to claims of his side almostsigning Lionel Messi and their record goalscorer Sergio Aguero missingMonday’s Premier League season opener at Wolves.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:47Published
Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners [Video]

Gareth Bale set to top list of Premier League’s biggest earners

Gareth Bale will comfortably become the Premier League’s top earner when hisreturn to Tottenham is confirmed. We take a look at the current top wages inthe Premier League.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:23Published

Tweets about this