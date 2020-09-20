|
Premier League: Wilfried Zaha stars as Crystal Palace defeat Man Utd
Sunday, 20 September 2020 ()
Manchester [UK], September 20 (ANI): Wilfried Zaha scored a brace as Crystal Palace defeated Manchester United 3-1 on Saturday (local time) in the Premier League 2020-21 season here at the Old Trafford Stadium. Along with Zaha, Andros Townsend scored one goal for Crystal Palace while Donny van de Beek...
