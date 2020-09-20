Premier League: Wilfried Zaha stars as Crystal Palace defeat Man Utd

Jonny Williams praises Wilfried Zaha for stand against racism



Former Crystal Palace midfielder Jonny Williams is proud of best friendWilfried Zaha for standing up to racism and stepping forward in the fight forequality, especially with it out of character for the winger. On July 11 theIvory Coast international was sent racist messages and imagery on social mediawhich resulted in a 12-year-old boy being arrested in connection with theincident. West Midlands Police have since released the individual underinvestigation, but Zaha, after bringing it to the attention of a wideraudience, wants sites like Twitter and Instagram to do more to prevent peoplesuffering racism.

