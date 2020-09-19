Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Minneapolis to rename street where George Floyd died in his honor

WorldNews Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Minneapolis to rename street where George Floyd died in his honorMINNEAPOLIS — A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be renamed in his honor. Although the street will still be called Chicago Avenue, the city will refer to the blocks between 37th and 39th streets as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place, the Star Tribune reported. The City Council approved the renaming Friday, and Mayor Jacob Frey’s office said he would likely sign off on it as well. Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

George Floyd George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020

11 Arrested In Portland Riots [Video]

11 Arrested In Portland Riots

CNN reports that on Friday police arrested 11 people in Portland, Oregon. The arrests came after violent protestors rioted outside a federal building. The PPB said a group began marching from a park to the federal facility around 8:45 p.m. local time. The city has been the scene of unrest over police brutality and systemic racism since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis while in police custody in late May 2020.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:27Published

Blackout Tuesday marks day to reflect on racism in America

 What began as a movement for the music industry to respond to the death of George Floyd has now sparked a larger call to action.
CBS News

Minneapolis Minneapolis Largest city in Minnesota

Semisonic singer Dan Wilson on working with Carole King, writing “You’re Not Alone”

 Minneapolis band Semisonic, best known for their alternative rock hit “Closing Time,” is back after a hiatus of nearly two decades. Their new EP, “You’re..
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Semisonic performs “Singing In My Sleep”

 Minneapolis band Semisonic, best known for their alternative rock hit “Closing Time,” is back after a hiatus of nearly two decades. Their new EP, “You’re..
CBS News

Saturday Sessions: Semisonic performs “You’re Not Alone”

 Minneapolis band Semisonic, best known for their alternative rock hit “Closing Time,” is back after a hiatus of nearly two decades. Their new EP, “You’re..
CBS News

Jacob Frey Jacob Frey Mayor of Minneapolis, Minnesota, United States


Derek Chauvin Derek Chauvin American former police officer involved in the death of George Floyd

Police Veteran in George Floyd Killing Turns Blame to Rookie Officers

 Derek Chauvin, the officer who is charged with second-degree murder in Mr. Floyd’s death, is expected to go to trial next year.
NYTimes.com

George Floyd murder suspect Derek Chauvin appears in court

 Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin is seen leaving court after a pre-trial hearing.
BBC News

Ex-Cops in George Floyd Case Arrive in Court as Protest Erupts

 The 4 accused ex-cops involved in George Floyd's death appeared in court ... triggering hundreds to take the streets outside the courthouse to protest. Derek..
TMZ.com
George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped [Video]

George Floyd's Killer Wants Charges Against Him Dropped

The former Minneapolis police officer who stood with his foot on the neck of George Floyd has asked a judge to dismiss murder charges against him. Floyd died on May 25 after Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck for almost eight minutes, in the presence of three other officers. All have been fired. Chauvin's attorney said Friday there is no probable cause to support charges of second and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:35Published

Star Tribune Star Tribune Minneapolis, Minnesota, US newspaper

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Plan To Lease New MPD 3rd Precinct Building Collapses [Video]

Plan To Lease New MPD 3rd Precinct Building Collapses

It's unclear if the Minneapolis Police precinct that burned after George Floyd’s death will have a new building anytime soon, reports Susan-Elizabeth Littlefield (1:45).WCCO 4 News At 6 - September..

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:45Published
San Jose City Council Mulls Police Reforms, Restrictions On Rubber Bullets [Video]

San Jose City Council Mulls Police Reforms, Restrictions On Rubber Bullets

The San Jose City Council is meeting Tuesday to discuss police reforms in the wake of the death of George Floyd and the protests that followed. One of the issues involves the use of rubber bullets,..

Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX     Duration: 03:08Published
Westchester High School Teacher's Use Of Controversial George Floyd Cartoon In Lesson Under Review [Video]

Westchester High School Teacher's Use Of Controversial George Floyd Cartoon In Lesson Under Review

An op-ed cartoon on the death of George Floyd that caused controversy in Texas last month is now doing the same in Westchester County. CBS2's Tony Aiello reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:45Published

Related news from verified sources

Minneapolis to rename street where George Floyd died in his honor

Minneapolis to rename street where George Floyd died in his honor MINNEAPOLIS — A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be renamed in his honor. Although the street...
WorldNews Also reported by •VOA NewsESPNTMZ.comFOXNews.comFOX SportsBelfast Telegraph

George Floyd Riots Cost Insurance Companies As Much As $2 Billion

George Floyd Riots Cost Insurance Companies As Much As $2 Billion The property destruction from the riots that followed Minneapolis police’s killing of George Floyd was the worst in the history of insurance, with claims...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •TMZ.com

Prosecutors want joint trial for ex-police officers over death of George Floyd

 Prosecutors in the case of four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd told a judge that the men should face trial together because the...
Belfast Telegraph Also reported by •CTV NewsFOXNews.comNewsmax

Tweets about this