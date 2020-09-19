|
Minneapolis to rename street where George Floyd died in his honor
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
MINNEAPOLIS — A stretch of a Minneapolis street that includes the place where George Floyd was killed will soon be renamed in his honor. Although the street will still be called Chicago Avenue, the city will refer to the blocks between 37th and 39th streets as George Perry Floyd Jr. Place, the Star Tribune reported. The City Council approved the renaming Friday, and Mayor Jacob Frey’s office said he would likely sign off on it as well. Floyd, a Black man, died May 25 after Derek Chauvin, a white officer, pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck even as Floyd, who was handcuffed, repeatedly said he couldn’t breathe. Floyd’s death was captured in widely seen bystander video that set...
George Floyd Man killed during Minneapolis police arrest in 2020
