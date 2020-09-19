Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France

WorldNews Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France(CNN)Tadej Pogacar is poised to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after upsetting his compatriot and hot favorite Primoz Roglic in the decisive time trial on the penultimate stage of cycling's most famous race. Few gave the 21-year-old Pogacar hope of clawing back the 57-second lead Jumbo-Visma's Roglic held going into Saturday's 22.5 miles test, but he produced one the finest performances in the history of the Tour to win the stage and take the yellow jersey. His victory on La Planche des Belles Filles...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Euronews English - Published
News video: Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21

Slovenian Tadej Pogačar set to win Tour de France at just 21 01:10

 In one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history, Tadej Pogačar edged out the favourite, fellow Slovenian Primož Roglič.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Primož Roglič Primož Roglič Slovenian ski jumper and bicycle racer

Tadej Pogacar poised to win Tour de France

 Tadej Pogacar is poised to win the Tour de France ahead of strong favourite Primoz Roglic in one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history.
BBC News

Soren Kragh Andersen doubles down at Tour de France 2020, wins Stage 19

 That's deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France. The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on..
WorldNews

Andersen wins second Tour stage of 2020 as Bennett extends green jersey lead

 Soren Kragh Andersen secures his second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France as Primoz Roglic keeps his his grip on the yellow jersey.
BBC News

Tadej Pogačar Tadej Pogačar Slovenian cyclist

Pogacar wins stage 15 of Tour de France from Roglic as Bernal loses over seven minutes

 Tadej Pogacar wins stage 15 of the Tour de France in a sprint for the line with race leader Primoz Roglic, who retains the yellow jersey.
BBC News

Slovenia Slovenia Country in central Europe

Air bridges: Slovenia added to England's quarantine list [Video]

Air bridges: Slovenia added to England's quarantine list

A list of countries and territories in Europe from which people don't need toquarantine on arrival in England, as it's announced that arrivals fromSlovenia will have to quarantine for 14 days.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published

Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in Slovenia

 A new bronze statue takes the place of the former wooden one, which was set on fire last year.
BBC News

Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled in Slovenia

 A bronze statue representing US First Lady Melania Trump was on Tuesday unveiled in her native Slovenia to replace a wooden one that was set on fire in July...
USATODAY.com

Tour de France Tour de France Cycling competition


La Planche des Belles Filles La Planche des Belles Filles mountain in France


Team Jumbo–Visma Team Jumbo–Visma Dutch cycling team

Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France [Video]

Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France

Slovenian favourite Primoz Roglic and his team mates get ready for the Tour de France with just one day before the Grand Depart.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 02:35Published

Related videos from verified sources

Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France [Video]

Cycling through COVID-19 outbreak: Challenges for Tour de France

The French government hopes that a successful Tour de France will prove that life goes on despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:25Published
The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio [Video]

The new Škoda ENYAQ iV Design in Studio

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 03:15Published
Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France [Video]

Škoda ENYAQ iV makes its debut as the lead vehicle in the Tour de France

After its world premiere today in the Czech capital, Prague, the ŠKODA ENYAQ iV will demonstrate its sporting qualities as the lead vehicle (‘Red Car’) of the Tour de France tomorrow. The first..

Credit: AutoMotions     Duration: 02:15Published

Related news from verified sources

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France

Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France (CNN)Tadej Pogacar is poised to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after upsetting his compatriot and hot favorite Primoz Roglic in the...
WorldNews

Melania Trump statue returns in Slovenia. (This one won't burn)

 When a wooden statue of Melania Trump was erected near her hometown in Slovenia last year, it was mocked as looking like a Smurfette. Then it was set on fire.
The Age

Slovenia on edge as 2 homegrown riders fight for Tour win

 Tiny Slovenia is on edge. Two of its own, Primoz Roglic and Tadej Pogacar, go into the last two stages of the Tour de France 1-2 in the…
Japan Today Also reported by •New Zealand HeraldNYTimes.com

Tweets about this