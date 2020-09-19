|
Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France
Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
(CNN)Tadej Pogacar is poised to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after upsetting his compatriot and hot favorite Primoz Roglic in the decisive time trial on the penultimate stage of cycling's most famous race. Few gave the 21-year-old Pogacar hope of clawing back the 57-second lead Jumbo-Visma's Roglic held going into Saturday's 22.5 miles test, but he produced one the finest performances in the history of the Tour to win the stage and take the yellow jersey. His victory on La Planche des Belles Filles...
|
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Primož Roglič Slovenian ski jumper and bicycle racer
Tadej Pogacar poised to win Tour de FranceTadej Pogacar is poised to win the Tour de France ahead of strong favourite Primoz Roglic in one of the most dramatic turnarounds in the race's history.
BBC News
Soren Kragh Andersen doubles down at Tour de France 2020, wins Stage 19That's deux for Soren Kragh Andersen at the Tour de France. The Danish rider who won Stage 14 doubled down and raised his arms in victory again on Stage 19 on..
WorldNews
Andersen wins second Tour stage of 2020 as Bennett extends green jersey leadSoren Kragh Andersen secures his second stage win of the 2020 Tour de France as Primoz Roglic keeps his his grip on the yellow jersey.
BBC News
Tadej Pogačar Slovenian cyclist
Pogacar wins stage 15 of Tour de France from Roglic as Bernal loses over seven minutesTadej Pogacar wins stage 15 of the Tour de France in a sprint for the line with race leader Primoz Roglic, who retains the yellow jersey.
BBC News
Slovenia Country in central Europe
Air bridges: Slovenia added to England's quarantine list
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:45Published
Melania Trump: New metal statue unveiled in SloveniaA new bronze statue takes the place of the former wooden one, which was set on fire last year.
BBC News
Bronze statue of Melania Trump unveiled in SloveniaA bronze statue representing US First Lady Melania Trump was on Tuesday unveiled in her native Slovenia to replace a wooden one that was set on fire in July...
USATODAY.com
Tour de France Cycling competition
La Planche des Belles Filles mountain in France
Team Jumbo–Visma Dutch cycling team
Roglic and Team Jumbo Visma gear up for Tour de France
Credit: Reuters - Sports Duration: 02:35Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this