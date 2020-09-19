Slovenia's Tadej Pogacar stuns compatriot Primoz Roglic to lead Tour de France Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

(CNN) Tadej Pogacar is poised to become the first Slovenian to win the Tour de France after upsetting his compatriot and hot favorite Primoz Roglic in the decisive time trial on the penultimate stage of cycling's most famous race. Few gave the 21-year-old Pogacar hope of clawing back the 57-second lead Jumbo-Visma's Roglic held going into Saturday's 22.5 miles test, but he produced one the finest performances in the history of the Tour to win the stage and take the yellow jersey. His victory on La Planche des Belles Filles...


